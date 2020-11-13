Nov. 13: Nebraska reports a record 918 hospitalizations, and 19 more deaths

(KTIV) -- Nebraska health experts on Friday report 2,369 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, which brings the total number of cases in Nebraska to 94,922.

Nineteen more virus-related deaths were reported, increasing Nebraska's death toll to 775 on Friday.

Nebraska's COVID-19 dashboard indicates 918 residents are currently hospitalized, with a total of 3,522 residents who have been hospitalized due to the virus.

State health experts say Nebraska's total recoveries rose to 51,928 on Friday.

So far, 656,286 Nebraskans have been tested for the virus and health experts say 561,037 tests have come back negative.

Cedar County

The Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department says Cedar County has had 309 positive cases with 158 reported as recovered.

Cedar County has reported one virus-related death.

Dakota County

Local health experts have reported 32 more cases in Dakota County. According to the Dakota County Health Department, it brings the county's total to 2,864 positive cases.

There have been 49 virus-related deaths in Dakota County.

Dixon County

The NNPHD has reported 309 total positive cases in Dixon County, with 160 recoveries.

Dixon County has had three virus-related deaths.

Thurston County

So far, the NNPHD has reported 569 total positive cases in Thurston County. Officials say 342 of those cases have recovered.

Thurston County has had four virus-related deaths.

Wayne County

Wayne County has had 613 total positive cases since the pandemic began, according to the NNPHD. Officials say 306 of those cases have recovered.

Wayne County has had three virus-related deaths.

The Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department did not provide a COVID-19 update for Nov. 13