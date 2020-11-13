Nov. 13: South Dakota reports 18,627 active COVID-19 cases, 1,705 more recoveries

(KTIV) - South Dakota health officials reported 1,611 more cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the state's total to 60,716.

According to the state's health department, 1,482 of the new cases are confirmed and 129 are probable.

State health officials say South Dakota has 18,627 active cases in the state, a decrease of 95 since Thursday.

Officials reported 1,705 more South Dakotans have recovered from the virus, bringing the state's total recoveries to 43,132.

Currently, 556 South Dakotans are hospitalized due to the virus. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 3,455 COVID-19 hospitalizations.

One new virus-related death has been reported. To date, South Dakota has had 568 virus-related deaths.

Bon Homme

Bon Homme County has had seven new COVID-19 cases, bringing its total to 1,194. Of those cases, 943 have recovered.

Bon Homme has reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping its total to four.

Clay County

Clay County has reported 26 new cases, bringing its total to 1,077. State health officials say 814 of those cases have recovered.

Clay County reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping its death toll at eight.

Lincoln County

In the last 24 hours, Lincoln County's total positive cases have risen from 4,140 to 4,270. Health officials say 2,856 of those cases have recovered.

Officials have reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping Lincoln County's total to 34.

Union County

Officials say Union County has had 986 total positive cases. So far, 742 of those cases have recovered.

Union County has reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping its total to 17.

Yankton County

Yankton County has had 1,226 cases reported in the county so far. Officials say 821 of those cases have recovered.

The county has reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping its death toll to eight.