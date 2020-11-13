Pierce tops St. Paul and advances to the class C1 Championship

Pierce tops St. Paul and advances to the class C1 ChampionshipUpdated
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL--
Grundy Center 34 CB St. Albert 6 F
Oakland-Craig 28 Ord 38 F
Dowling Catholic 24 Ankeny 31 F/2OT
Winner 18 Bridgewater-Emery 14 F
Pierce 21 St. Paul 14 F
Brookings 6 Pierre TF Riggs 38 F
Iowa City Regina 49 Saint Ansgar 28 F
Southeast Polk 50 Pleasant Valley 10 F
COLLEGE FOOTBALL--
Iowa 35 Minnesota 7 F
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL--
Morningside 88 Yellowstone Christian 67 F
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL--
Morningside 0 Jamestown 3 F
USHL--
Waterloo 4 Sioux City 2 F