Police in Lincoln: Man dies in accidental shooting at home

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Police say a Lincoln man has died in an accidental shooting at his apartment. The Lincoln Journal Star reports the shooting happened Wednesday night, killing 21-year-old Ivan Messersmith. Officer Luke Bonkiewicz says police were called to Messersmith’s apartment after his girlfriend found him unconscious and not breathing with a gunshot wound to his head. Police say an investigation shows Messersmith was filming a video and manipulating the handgun when he accidentally shot himself. Messersmith was a freshman civil engineering major at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.