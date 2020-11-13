RNC to spend at least $20 million on Georgia’s Senate races

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans are flooding Georgia with cash and field operatives as they look to keep Democrats from seizing control of the Senate under President-elect Joe Biden’s administration. The Republican National Committee said Friday it’s funding more than 600 staffers in the state with an investment of at least $20 million ahead of the Jan. 5 runoffs for the seats held by GOP Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue. The investment follows on the GOP’s massive ground game and data operation in the 2020 presidential race, which have been widely credited with helping President Donald Trump close the gap with Biden in the final days.