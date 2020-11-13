Salvation Army of Siouxland kicks off holiday fundraising efforts

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- A familiar sound for the season, those Red Kettle bells are ringing once again! On Friday, outside of Riddle's Jewelry at the Southern Hills Mall, they kicked off their fundraising efforts.

They are also expecting a 155% increase nationwide in demand for holiday services this Christmas. This year, because of COVID-19, they're short on volunteers to ring bells. But they want to assure people that they're taking extra precautions to make sure it's safe for everyone.

"So we are asking bell ringers to wear face masks as well as social distance so if people come up and put money in the kettle we are asking that they step back and maintain that six-foot distance. We are also providing hand sanitizer and free masks to people who would like them" said Chris Clarke, one of the captains for the Salvation Army of Siouxland.

If you are interested in volunteering to be a bell ringer you can sign up here.