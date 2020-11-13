Saudis say they thwarted attack on oil facility near Yemen

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia has claimed to have thwarted an attack by Yemen’s Iran-backed rebels that sparked a fire near an Aramco oil distribution center, involving unmanned boats dispatched into the Red Sea. State-run Saudi Press Agency says Friday that Saudi security forces intercepted and destroyed two explosives-packed boats that it said Yemen’s Houthi rebels were using to target a major refinery and terminal in the southern Saudi province of Jizan. It’s the latest alleged attack by Yemen’s rebel Houthis targeting oil installations in the Saudi mainland. The Houthis control Yemen’s capital and have been fighting a Saudi-led military coalition for control of the country.