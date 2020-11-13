Sioux City man found guilty of killing Hinton, IA woman

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A Sioux City man has been found guilty of killing a Hinton, Iowa woman back in 2019.

Twenty-nine-year-old Jordan Henry was charged in the death of 40-year-old Elizabeth Bockholt. According to court documents filed Friday morning in his bench trial, Henry was found guilty of second-degree murder and first-degree arson.

Investigators say, in January 2019, Henry strangled Bockholt in a room at the Wingate Hotel in Sioux City, then set the room on fire to try to cover it up. Court documents say Bockholt was Henry's former girlfriend.

After the incident at the hotel, Henry was located in the backyard of a Sioux City residence that belonged to his relatives. The family inside the house called 911, claiming they did not recognize Henry because he had not identified himself when he was outside their house. An officer located Henry at the residence and placed him under arrest.

Henry's sentencing will be at a later date.

This is a Developing Story. We'll have more information as it becomes available.