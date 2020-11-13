Sioux City schools report 32 positive COVID-19 cases among students and staff

Sioux City schools report 32 positive COVID-19 cases among students and staffNew
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- The Sioux City Community School District has released its weekly report, and this week they're reporting 32 new COVID-19 cases in local schools.
According to the district, there were 11 reports of positive COVID-19 cases from students that attended school between Nov. 9 - Nov. 13. The other 21 positive cases were reported among staff that attended school this week.
Contact tracing has been done for these latest cases in conjunction with the Siouxland District Health Department. No other additional information has been provided about these individual cases.
During the week of Nov. 9, four classes and one entire building were closed and moved to emergency response virtual learning.
- East Middle School: Multi-Grade Classroom
- Morningside STEM Elementary: Preschool Classroom
- Morningside STEM Elementary: Kindergarten Classroom
- Sunnyside Elementary: Fifth-Grade Classroom
- West Middle School: Building
As of Nov. 12, The Iowa Department of Education approved the Sioux City Community School District's waiver request to move West Middle School to virtual learning.
The district website says the following buildings reported positive COVID-19 cases for the week of Nov. 9.
- East High School
- East Middle School
- Educational Service Center
- Hunt A+ Arts Elementary
- Irving Dual Language Elementary
- Leeds Elementary
- Morningside STEM Elementary
- Nodland Elementary
- North High School
- North Middle School
- Operations & Maintenance
- Sunnyside Elementary
- West High School
- West Middle School
- Unity Elementary
At this time, officials are not releasing how many positive cases each building reported.