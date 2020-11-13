Sioux County Sheriff seeks public’s help with burglaries at storage units

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -- On Monday, Nov. 9 the Sioux County Sheriff's Office began investigating reports of burglary and thefts.

According to a press release from the Sioux County Sheriff's Office, the thefts occurred at K-64 Rentals one mile south of Orange City.

Upon investigation, Sioux County Sheriff's Deputies discovered multiple units had cut padlocks. Further inspection showed that entry had been gained to the units and property had been stolen.

The press release says these crimes are believed to have happened in the two weeks prior to Nov. 9

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information on this crime is urged to contact the sheriff's office at (712) 737-2280