South Dakota nears record for new coronavirus cases in a day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota has neared the record for new coronavirus cases reported in a single day, as 1,611 people tested positive. That was the second-largest number of infections reported in a single day since the pandemic began. The largest report came on Thursday when over 2,000 people tested positive. The state has reported the nation’s second-worst number of new cases per capita over the last two weeks, according to Johns Hopkins researchers. Roughly one out of every 50 people has tested positive in the last two weeks. The state also saw its hospitalizations inch up to 556 people.