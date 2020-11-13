SpaceX crew flight delayed; Musk gets mixed COVID-19 results

CAPE CANAVERAL, FL (AP) — SpaceX's second astronaut flight has been delayed a day until Sunday night.

NASA cited high wind and weather conditions that could jeopardize recovery and recycling of the rocket booster.

Friday's news came as SpaceX chief Elon Musk disclosed that he had gotten mixed COVID-19 test results and was awaiting a more definitive test.

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine says anyone testing positive for COVID-19 must quarantine under NASA policy and remain isolated.

NASA says contact tracing by SpaceX has found no link between Musk and any of the personnel in close touch with the four astronauts, who remain cleared for flight.