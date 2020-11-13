Spencer, Iowa leaders urge residents to wear masks

SPENCER, IOWA (KTIV) -- Leaders in Spencer, Iowa, held a news conference on Friday, urging citizens to take seriously, their pleas to wear masks.

Cases in Clay County are on the rise and Mayor Kevin Robinson, along with leaders on the Clay County Board of Supervisors, the School Superintendent, and a Hospital CEO discussed the spike in cases.

According to the Iowa dashboard, the current positivity rate in Clay County is 21%. During the news conference, Clay County leaders said the community needs to keep sending the message to Governor Kim Reynolds that a mask mandate would help.

"We need the governor's help. So, I encourage everyone to contact your state officials, your state representatives. Let them know how the pandemic is impacting you personally, how it's impacting your business, how it's impacting this community," said Spencer Hospital President Bill Bumgarner.

The leaders also addressed concerns from retailers that if they try to enforce a mask mandate, people would just go to the next town over. They said a statewide mask mandate would prevent those situations.