St. Luke’s and CMN helps Pautsch family during difficult pregnancies

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- We've been featuring stories about families who have been helped by St. Luke's and the Children's Miracle Network. Now, we share a story on how C-M-N and Saint Luke's helped one of our own, Sports Director Brad Pautsch and his family.

All three of our children were born at St. Luke's and all three were breech babies. Almost 30 years ago, my wife Sally and I were about to become first time parents.

Like many young couples, we were nervous when complications with the pregnancy started to appear.

"I was a little nervous because I didn't know what to expect," said Sally Pautsch. "But everything was going smooth until about the eighth month. We had a late sonogram and we found out that he was a breech baby in a very difficult position."

"We had a previous pregnancy, which at ten weeks, we had a miscarriage. So we were a little nervous going into this pregnancy. So when at eight months we found out that he was breech, we were a little nervous."

"So we had to wait it out to see if he would turn. He was in a fixed breech so we had to find a solution. We just tried really hard to move him but he was just fixed because he was large and it was later. He had flipped earlier but flipped back so he liked the position he was in but we knew it was dangerous if we were to go into labor."

"They tried to turn our son Joe and it was pretty traumatic. But we tried several times and it wasn't successful so then we had to find another solution which was to schedule a c-section. His breech was not head first but it was lodged so it would have been an emergency c-section if we went to into labor."

"I never had surgery or had never been in the hosptial before. The first time I was in the hospital was when they tried to flip him. That was the first time I every had to lay on a gurney with doctors trying to help me flip the baby."

"Our doctors and nurses at St. Luke's reassured us when they tried to flip him and find the solution to have the c-section. Our anxiety's were lifted. So I really felt taken care of because people were watching him and they were working with him. I was really surprised at the efforts they took to try to flip him so I wouldn't have to have the surgery."

"We scheduled the c-section and it worked out well and we were in the hospital for five days."

"We were happy that we were in Sioux City because we had a hospital that was close to our house, literally within a quarter of a mile. We could be confident that everything would be available and handy and our doctor were there and that it would be successful. So we confident that the hospital was there for us."

Our son Joe is now 26. Our daughter Mary is 24. They are both college graduates and both live and work in Wisconsin. Our youngest son, Reggie, is 13. They're all healthy, happy, smart kids who all had their start in life at St. Luke's.