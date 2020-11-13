Suspect arrested for stabbing in Wakefield, NE

PONCA, NE (KTIV) -- According to a press release by Dixon County Sheriff's Office a suspect has been arrested for an attempted murder

On Nov. 13 Javier Zavala was arrested with a warrant for an attempted murder stabbing of Anacleto Perez-Rammirez.

On Nov. 9 a 911 call from a female alerted Dixon County Deputies to the stabbing on Highland St. in Wakefield, NE.

After responding to the address Wayne Police Department received a call from Providence Medical that a 34-year-old male had been admitted with stab wounds. The victim was transferred to Mercy One in Sioux City, Iowa.

The victim has since been released from the hospital and is recovering.

Zavala is being held in the Dixon County Jail on the following felony charges