Top CEOs met to plan response to Trump’s election denial

WASHINGTON (AP) — Only a few of America’s CEOs have made public statements about President Donald Trump’s refusal to accept his election loss. But many are worried about it in private. About two dozen CEOs of major U.S. corporations attended a video conference on Nov. 6 to talk about what collective action they could take if they see an imminent threat to democracy. Yale University Leadership Professor Jeffrey Sonnenfeld says the CEOs agreed Trump has the right to make legal challenges alleging election fraud. But if he refuses to leave office or takes other steps to stay in power, the CEOs say they will act. Such actions would include public statements and pressuring legislators in their home states to follow the legal process of transferring power.