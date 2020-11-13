Top officials: Nov. 3 election most secure in US history

WASHINGTON (AP) — A coalition of federal and state officials say they have no evidence that votes were compromised or altered in last week’s presidential election, rejecting claims of widespread fraud advanced by President Donald Trump and many of his supporters.

The statement from cybersecurity experts says the Nov. 3 election was the most secure in American history. It also directly opposes Trump’s statements that have called into question the integrity of the election.

It echoes repeated assertions by election experts and state officials that the election unfolded smoothly without broad irregularities.