Warmer weekend coming with wind and a small light rain chance

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We got to enjoy a day of sunshine although it stayed breezy still cool for this time of year as highs topped out in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

We’ll continue to see a little more warming for the weekend with highs in the mid 40s expected both days.

Saturday will give us a lot of clouds and we could see some sprinkles or even a few light showers across the region but nothing heavy at all.

Sunday will be a sunny day but windy with winds gusting over 30 miles per hour.

We'll see more warming as we get into next week.

