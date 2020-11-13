What local health officials see as an outcome if Iowa issues a mask mandate

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Local health officials say a mask mandate would have multiple benefits to Siouxland and the state of Iowa in many ways.

Many would say a conversation about face masks would be out of the ordinary a year ago. Today, it's the new normal.

"The latest CDC release indicates that the mask not only protects the people around the wearer, but the wearer itself," said Kevin Grieme with the Siouxland District Health Department.

So, what has changed since the beginning of the pandemic that would have some people calling for a mask mandate?

"Originally in the course of the virus we just had pockets of counties who had the highest cases, we are now seeing general spread across all counties within the state," said Grieme.

Health officials say the outcome of a mask mandate could only be positive.

"They have taken a look at other states, they do say they have evidence that it does reduce the spread of the virus and also then the number of cases. So that would be our preferable response we hope would happen," said Grieme.

Health officials say a possible short-term outcome of the mask mandate in Siouxland alone would be getting the positive rate down to 6%.