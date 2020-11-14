Central Lyon-GLR defeats Camanche is the 2A semifinals

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KTIV) - Central Lyon-GLR is moving on to the class 2A title game with a 41-0 win over Camanche in Saturday's semifinals.

CL-GLR scored early and often in this one. Kalen Meyer capped off a 10 play opening drive with a five yard touchdown run to give the Lions a 7-0 lead. Meyer finished with 64 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

The Lions second touchdown of the day came on a 26-yard TD pass from Zach Lutmer to Cooper Spiess. Lutmer finished with 176 passing yards and a touchdown. The sophomore also led the Lions on the ground with 147 yards and a score. CL-GLR led 14-0 after a quarter.

Meyer and Lutmer each added rushing touchdowns in the second quarter to five Central Lyon-GLR a 28-0 lead at halftime.

The third quarter began with a one yard Meyer touchdown. Kayden Van Berkum added a rushing TD in the fourth quarter and the Lions won 41-0.

"Super proud of our guys and the focus they had," said head coach Curtis Eben. "It was a business like mentality from the time we left. Didn't stay overnight last night. We slept in our own beds, got in the greyhounds this morning and came down and unloaded that bus. It was business all the way though and that's hats off to our seniors and the tremendous leadership that they have."

"I think that our community deserves a state title," said Lutmer. "It's been too many years that we haven't been back here and I think that our community would love it."

The Class 2A title game is Friday at 2:00pm.