Central Vietnam prepares for evacuations ahead of typhoon

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — Vietnamese authorities have ordered some 460,000 people in the country’s central region to be ready for evacuation ahead of Typhoon Vamco, after the storm killed at least 42 people and left 20 others missing in the Philippines. The typhoon, which is forecast to hit Vietnam on Sunday morning, could pack winds of up to 93 miles per hour as it approaches the country’s already flood-battered central coast, according to the national weather agency. Video aired by national television broadcaster VTV showed high waves slamming into Ly Son island, located about 15 miles from shore, on Saturday afternoon. About 1,000 people on the island who live by the sea were moved to shelters farther inland.