Crawford tops Brook in 4th in welterweight title fight

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Terence Crawford remained unbeaten and kept his place on the mythical pound-for-pound best list with an impressive stoppage of the veteran Brook, who fought well for three rounds before succumbing to Crawford’s power. Crawford turned the fight around with a big right hand that sent Brook into the ropes and prompted referee Tony Weeks to give him an 8-count. When the fight resumed, he landed a half dozen punches to the head before Weeks waved the fight to a close at 1:14 of the fourth round