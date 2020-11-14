German government ad hails couch potatoes as virus heroes

BERLIN (AP) — The German government has released a tongue-in-cheek ad hailing an unlikely hero in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic: the humble couch potato. The 90-second video posted online Saturday begins with an elderly man recalling his ‘service’ to the nation back when he was just a young student “in the winter of 2020. With violins stirring at viewers’ heart strings, the setting switches to a scene of the narrator as a young man. He continues that “we mustered all our courage and did what was expected of us, the only right thing. We did nothing.” The ad ends with a government message that “you too can become a hero by staying at home.”