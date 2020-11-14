Nebraska reports 1,912 new cases of COVID-19 and four more virus-related deaths

(KTIV) -- Nebraska health experts on Saturday report 1,912 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, which brings the total number of cases in Nebraska to 96,834.

Four more virus-related deaths were reported, increasing Nebraska's death toll to 779 on Saturday.

Nebraska's COVID-19 dashboard indicates 889 residents are currently hospitalized, with a total of 3,551 residents who have been hospitalized due to the virus.

State health experts say Nebraska's total recoveries rose to 52,511 on Saturday.

So far, 661,574 Nebraskans have been tested for the virus and health experts say 564,409 tests have come back negative.