North Dakota governor changes tack and issues mask mandate

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — After months of resisting ordering the people of North Dakota to wear masks and limit the size of gatherings, the Gov has changed course.

The state’s Republican governor has relented in an effort to stem a coronavirus surge that is among the worst in the U.S. Gov. Doug Burgum’s executive order Friday night came as a surprise.

Throughout the pandemic, the former software executive had been leaving it to individuals to take personal responsibility for slowing the spread of the virus.

But in a video message announcing his new restrictions, a somber Burgum said, “Our situation has changed, and we must change with it.”

As of Saturday, there were only 18 free Intensive Care Unit beds throughout North Dakota.