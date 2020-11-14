Nov. 14: Iowa reports another record day of hospitalizations

(KTIV) -- There were 4,830 new, confirmed cases in Iowa from 10 a.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday, according to the state's COVID-19 dashboard.

At 10 a.m. Friday, health officials reported 175,423 total positive cases across the state, that number rose to 180,253 by 10 a.m. Saturday.

The state's website says out of those who have tested positive, 107,540 have recovered. That's an increase of 1,049 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

The state reported 25 additional virus-related deaths within this time frame, putting the state's death toll at 1,972.

According to the state's latest report, there are 1,261 Iowans hospitalized due to the virus, that's up from 1,227 in yesterday's report. This sets another record for COVID-19 hospitalizations in Iowa. Of those hospitalizations, 246 are in the ICU and 107 are on ventilators. Officials say 70% of patients currently hospitalized are age 60 and over.

In Iowa, 21,500 new tests were reported, and a total of 1,089,768 people have been tested for COVID-19.

Woodbury County

As of 9 a.m. Saturday, the Siouxland District Health Department reported 134 more COVID-19 cases in Woodbury County. This brings the county's total number of positive cases up to 9,047.

To date, 6,721 of the county's cases have recovered.

The SDHD has reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping the county's death toll to 105.

A total of 84 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Woodbury County. Forty-five of those are county residents.

Buena Vista County

Buena Vista County, where Storm Lake is located, has had 53 more COVID-19 cases, bringing its total cases to 2,687. Of those cases, 2,181 have recovered.

Buena Vista has reported 13 total virus-related deaths.

Clay County

Clay County, where Spencer is located, has reported 33 new virus cases, with its total now at 867. Of those cases, 476 have recovered.

Clay County has confirmed four total virus-related deaths so far.

Dickinson County

State health officials say Dickinson County reported 45 new cases, bringing its total positive cases to 1,095. Officials say 672 of those cases have recovered.

Dickinson County has had nine total virus-related deaths so far.

Plymouth County

Plymouth County's total positive cases have risen from 2,263 to 2,329 in the last 24 hours. Officials say 1,506 of those cases have recovered.

Plymouth County reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping its death toll at 34.

Sioux County

As of Nov. 14, the state health department says Sioux County reported 58 new cases bringing its total to 3,169. Officials say 2,271 of those cases have recovered.

Sioux County has reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping the county's total to 22.