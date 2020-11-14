Nov. 14: South Dakota reports 549 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 53 new deaths

(KTIV) - South Dakota health officials reported 1,855 more cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the state's total to 60,716.

According to the state's health department, 1,680 of the new cases are confirmed and 175 are probable.

State health officials say South Dakota has 18,747 active cases in the state, an increase of 120 since Friday.

Officials reported 1,682 more South Dakotans have recovered from the virus, bringing the state's total recoveries to 44,814.

Currently, 549 South Dakotans are hospitalized due to the virus. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 3,598 COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Fifty-three new virus-related deaths have been reported. To date, South Dakota has had 621 virus-related deaths.

Bon Homme

Bon Homme County has had nine new COVID-19 cases, bringing its total to 1,203. Of those cases, 1,029 have recovered.

Bon Homme has reported two additional virus-related deaths, bringing its total to six.

Clay County

Clay County has reported 23 new cases, bringing its total to 1,100. State health officials say 826 of those cases have recovered.

Clay County reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping its death toll at eight.

Lincoln County

In the last 24 hours, Lincoln County's total positive cases have risen from 4,270 to 4,393. Health officials say 2,968 of those cases have recovered.

Officials have reported three additional virus-related deaths, bringing Lincoln County's total to 37.

Union County

Officials say Union County has had 1,014 total positive cases. So far, 761 of those cases have recovered.

Union County has reported one additional virus-related death, bringing its total to 18.

Yankton County

Yankton County has had 1,291 cases reported in the county so far. Officials say 859 of those cases have recovered.

The county has reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping its death toll to eight.