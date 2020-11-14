OABCIG advances to second straight state title game

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KTIV) - OABCIG took a 10 and 0 record into the semi's against 9 and 0 Sigourney-Keota. Nine of those ten wins have been by 27 points or more. In three playoff games, the Falcons have won by 42, 27 and 50 points.

OABCIG took the lead on their first possession. Quarterback Cooper DeJean is in all sorts of trouble on third and goal but the Hawkeye recruit breaks loose and scrambles down to the one. He would sneak it in on the next play for a 7-nothing lead.

Now tied in the second quarter. DeJeans throws a perfect touch pass to Easton Harms. The 35-yard touchdown puts the Falcons in front, 13-7.

Final 30 seconds of the half, 4th and 28. DeJean connects with Griffin Dierson, he gets free for a 38-yard score. OABCIG leads 26-14 at the half.

DeJean threw for 411 yards and five touchdowns. This one goes to Kolton Knop for a 20-yard score. OABCIG is back in the title game, 43-21.

"I don't think anybody gave us a chance last year," said OABCIG head coach Larry Allen. "This year, maybe more people thought we had a chance. Just to fight through the adversity that you get in a season has really been key for us."

"We knew and we had a feeling that we could make it back here again," said DeJean. "So we just had to take care of business today and then it's on to next week."

"It's amazing. Me and Cooper talk all the time. We always see the defense, read about them, study them and at the end of the play we always talk about it," said Harms. "We make our own plays some times. It's really fun."

OABCIG will take on Van Meter in the 1A title game Friday at 10 AM.