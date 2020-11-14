Secret parties, one giant and violent, test French lockdown

PARIS (AP) — France is in a second lockdown amid a second wave of the coronavirus, but some people can’t stop partying. Police broke up one gigantic fete outside Paris early Saturday. The Paris Police Prefecture tweeted that officers intervened to end a middle-of-the-night house party attended by at least 300 people “in total disdain for health rules.” The prefecture says party-goers threw bottles at the officers. Le Parisien said police had to toss special grenades as intermediate weapons to break up the gathering and escape. The Police Prefecture tweeted later Saturday that at least one person at the party has the coronavirus.