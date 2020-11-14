Sioux City Public Museum hosts monthly themed activates for children and their families

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- As it gets colder, families are finding new and fun activities to do indoors while still staying safe in the midst of a pandemic.

"We have Kids Day 2020 and it's the Native American food theme. It's a recreation of what we do in the summer. Under normal conditions, we have kids come on Thursday, in a classroom and they go from table to table and make crafts," said Museum Education Coordinator Connie Macfarlane.

The theme of each Kids Day varies based on the time of year and the exhibits at the museum.

"Today it's Chuck Raymond, a famous Winnebago artist, and they're finding different pictures and different artifacts from his pictures. If they find everything they get a sticker," said Macfarlane.

When families leave they also get to take home an activity to do later.

Organizers say it means a lot to still be able to do a modified version of this event.

"It's a way of encouraging people to come into the museum. We've had so many wonderful comments that they're so glad we're doing something for children to get them out of the house. We miss the activities so it's just kind of getting back to the way it used to be," said Macfarlane.

Next month's theme for Kids Day is called Holiday Take and Make.