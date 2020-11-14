South Central Calhoun falls to Van Meter in the 1A semifinals

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KTIV) - South Central Calhoun's 2020 season comes to an end in the class 1A semifinals with a 20-12 loss to Van Meter.

Van Meter got on the board first in the first quarter. Dalten Van Pelt ran it in from 16 yards out to give the Bulldogs a 6-0 lead.

The score remained the same until the third quarter. That's when South Central Calhoun engineered a 13 play drive, finished off by a one yard Brennan Holder touchdown run. That tied the game, 6-6.

Van Meter scored two straight touchdowns in the fourth quarter to take a 20-6 lead. Cole Corey added a late TD for the Titans but Van Meter held on for a 20-12 win.