South Dakota reports daily record of 53 coronavirus deaths

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota health officials have reported 53 new COVID-19 deaths, making it the state’s highest single-day total during the pandemic. The state has recorded 621 deaths since the pandemic began. Health officials on Saturday also reported a near record for new coronavirus cases reported in a single day, with 1,855 new infections. The largest report came on Thursday when more than 2,000 people tested positive. The state has reported the nation’s second-worst number of new cases per capita over the last two weeks, behind only North Dakota, according to Johns Hopkins researchers. There were 2,014 new cases per 100,000 people.