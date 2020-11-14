USS Sioux City assists in rescue of distressed mariner

CARIBBEAN SEA (KTIV) -- The Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Sioux City helped a tanker in distress earlier this week.

A news release indicates that on Nov 11 the Sioux City received information about a possible medical evacuation from U.S. Coast Guard District 7

One of the crew members needed medical assistance. The Sioux City deployed a MH-60 S Sea Hawk helicopter to the vessel.

The patient was transported to a hospital Dominican Republic for medical treatment.

The 1974 International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea outlines the obligation of all mariners to provide assistance to those in distress at sea.

U.S. and coalition forces have a long-standing tradition of helping mariners in distress by providing medical assistance, engineering assistance and search and rescue efforts.

"The duty to render assistance to other mariners at sea is something we take very seriously." said Commander Daniel Reiher commanding officer of the Sioux City says