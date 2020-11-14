Warmer weather and breezy winds return

A Wind Advisory has been issued starting late tonight until 3 PM Sunday for Osceola, Dickinson, Emmet, O’Brien, Clay, Palo Alto, Pocahontas, Buena Vista, and Calhoun County

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Some areas got some light rainfall for their Saturday and we may see more of that into the night.

The high reached the mid 40s.

Another aspect you can expect tonight, stronger winds. Winds will pick up, with sustained winds around 10 to 20 mph and wind gusts reaching up to 45 mph in some areas.

Those gusty winds continue into Sunday as well.

Tonight’s low will be in the low 30s.

Tomorrow will have more sunshine and the high will reach the mid 40s.

Monday looks to be similar to Sunday, but temperatures will move up to the low 50s. Just expect those gusty winds still and some sunshine.

Tuesday drops down into the mid 40s, with a mostly sunny sky.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy, but the high hits the low 60s. Can we hope for more 60s this week? Tune in to News 4 to find out.