Britain’s Johnson in self-isolation; has no virus symptoms

LONDON (AP) — Officials say British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is self-isolating after being told he came into contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus. A statement from his office said Sunday that “He will carry on working from Downing Street, including on leading the government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.” It added Johnson “is well and does not have any symptoms of COVID-19.” Johnson met with a small group of lawmakers for about half an hour on Thursday, including one who subsequently developed coronavirus symptoms and tested positive. In April, Johnson was hospitalized in intensive care for three nights after contracting the coronavirus.