Former KTIV anchor Jennifer Lenzini passes away after tragic accident

(KTIV) - Former KTIV anchor and reporter Jennifer Lenzini has passed away following an accident Saturday in Florida.

Lenzini died from injuries she suffered in a motorcycle accident on Saturday afternoon in North Port, Florida when the driver lost control and hit a tree.

The 26-year-old Lenzini began her broadcasting career at KTIV in August of 2016 as a producer.

She worked her way up to become a Multi-Media Journalist with KTIV before becoming Weekend Anchor.

"Jenny was a bright light, full of heart, dedication, a rising star in the broadcast industry with an infectious smile. She was authentic, humble and always kind," said KTIV Vice President and General Manager Bridget Breen

In July of this year, Lenzini began work as a reporter with NBC2 in Ft. Myers, Florida

The Crystal Lake, Ill.- native was a graduate from the University of Illinois, Champaign-Urbana.