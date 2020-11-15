Local Siouxland Christmas tree farm prepares for holiday season

MARCUS, Iowa (KTIV) -- For over two decades one Siouxland Christmas Tree Farm has been growing fresh Christmas trees for generations of families to enjoy.

"I think that people are ready for Christmas," said Marie Bork.

While their opening day for Christmas trees starts November 25 Marie and Neal Bork work from the beginning of November making wreaths and other holiday displays before getting into their big season of Christmas Trees.

Marie Bork says they're amazed at how big their farm has become over the years.

"We started planting in 1990 and this is our 25th year of selling trees. So, 30 years ago, when we were young, we started planting trees. Our kids were home, they're now married and gone. And we started that kind of as a college fund to get them on their merry way. So, we sold a few that first year. And then in '96 we started actually selling trees and it has just grown from there," said Bork.

Country Pines Tree Farm has around 2800 trees on the land.

Bork says it's nice to see families come out instead of buying a store bought plastic tree.

"There's something about the smell. There's something about the family that comes together and picks out their tree, takes it home, decorates it together. You know it's all about family," said Bork.

She says it's about more than just the trees.

"That's the good thing about Christmas tree season, to me is seeing the families and people that I don't see every year come in, excited to be here to experience Christmas season. And let us be a part of their Christmas season," said Bork.

Bork adds the trees take about seven years for trees to grow large enough for Christmas trees.