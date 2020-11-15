Nebraska expects to meet Republican River pact with Kansas

KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) — There appears to be enough water in Nebraska’s stretch of the Republican River to satisfy the terms of a water-sharing agreement with Kansas next year. Todd Siel with the Lower Republican Natural Resources District said he expects the state will be able to meet the terms of the Republican River compact next year without putting additional restrictions on irrigation or pumping additional water into the basin. The Republican River Compact allocates the waters of the basins between the states of Colorado, Nebraska and Kansas.