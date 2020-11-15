Nov. 15: Iowa reports another record day in COVID-19 hospitalizations

(KTIV) -- There were 4,432 new, confirmed cases in Iowa from 10 a.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday, according to the state's COVID-19 dashboard.

At 10 a.m. Saturday, health officials reported 180,253 total positive cases across the state, that number rose to 184,685 by 10 a.m. Sunday.

The state's website says out of those who have tested positive, 107,880 have recovered. That's an increase of 340 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

The state reported 13 additional virus-related deaths within this time frame, putting the state's death toll at 1,985.

According to the state's latest report, there are 1,279 Iowans hospitalized due to the virus, that's up from 1,261 in yesterday's report. This sets another record for COVID-19 hospitalizations in Iowa. Of those hospitalizations, 247 are in the ICU and 115 are on ventilators. Officials say 67% of patients currently hospitalized are age 60 and over.

In Iowa, 10,308 new tests were reported, and a total of 1,100,076 people have been tested for COVID-19.

Woodbury County

As of 9 a.m. Sunday, the Siouxland District Health Department reported 80 more COVID-19 cases in Woodbury County. This brings the county's total number of positive cases up to 9,127.

To date, 6,753 of the county's cases have recovered.

The SDHD has reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping the county's death toll to 105.

A total of 90 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Woodbury County. Fifty-one of those are county residents.

Buena Vista County

Buena Vista County, where Storm Lake is located, has had 34 more COVID-19 cases, bringing its total cases to 2,721. Of those cases, 2,181 have recovered.

Buena Vista has reported 13 total virus-related deaths.

Clay County

Clay County, where Spencer is located, has reported 26 new virus cases, with its total now at 893. Of those cases, 476 have recovered.

Clay County has confirmed four total virus-related deaths so far.

Dickinson County

State health officials say Dickinson County reported 16 new cases, bringing its total positive cases to 1,111. Officials say 674 of those cases have recovered.

Dickinson County has had nine total virus-related deaths so far.

Plymouth County

Plymouth County's total positive cases have risen from 2,329 to 2,372 in the last 24 hours. Officials say 1,511 of those cases have recovered.

Plymouth County reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping its death toll at 34.

Sioux County

As of Nov. 15, the state health department says Sioux County reported 45 new cases bringing its total to 3,214. Officials say 2,274 of those cases have recovered.

Sioux County has reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping the county's total to 22.