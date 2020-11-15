Nov. 15: South Dakota reports nearly 1,200 new COVID-19 cases

(KTIV) - South Dakota health officials reported 1,199 more cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state's total to 65,381.

According to the state's health department, 1,100 of the new cases are confirmed and 99 are probable.

State health officials say South Dakota has 19,360 active cases in the state, an increase of 613 since Saturday.

Officials reported 563 more South Dakotans have recovered from the virus, bringing the state's total recoveries to 45,377.

Currently, 553 South Dakotans are hospitalized due to the virus. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 3,644 COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Twenty-three new virus-related deaths have been reported. To date, South Dakota has had 644 virus-related deaths.

Bon Homme

Bon Homme County has had ten new COVID-19 cases, bringing its total to 1,213. Of those cases, 1,037 have recovered.

Bon Homme has reported one additional virus-related death, bringing its total to seven.

Clay County

Clay County has reported 17 new cases, bringing its total to 1,117. State health officials say 832 of those cases have recovered.

Clay County reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping its death toll at eight.

Lincoln County

In the last 24 hours, Lincoln County's total positive cases have risen from 4,393 to 4,466. Health officials say 3,003 of those cases have recovered.

Officials have reported three additional virus-related deaths, bringing Lincoln County's total to 40.

Union County

Officials say Union County has had 1,032 total positive cases. So far, 774 of those cases have recovered.

Union County has reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping its total at 18.

Yankton County

Yankton County has had 1,311 cases reported in the county so far. Officials say 871 of those cases have recovered.

The county has reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping its death toll at eight.