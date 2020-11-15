Staying breezy with warmer temperatures coming

We have had plenty of sunshine and pretty seasonal temperatures today.



That has come along with some blustery winds which have gusted up to 40 miles per hour at times.



Those winds will be slowing down this evening with a quiet night in store.



We will be mostly clear with lows in the mid 20s.



Monday will be pretty similar to today as the winds increase once again with sunshine overhead.



Temperatures look to end up a little warmer with highs in the 50s.



After a bit of a step back on Tuesday, we look at even warmer temperatures arriving by Wednesday.



We will talk about how warm it will be getting on News 4 Live at Five and News 4 at Ten.