3rd Breonna Taylor grand juror: Cops ‘got slap on the wrist’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A woman who sat on the Breonna Taylor grand jury says she believes their investigation was incomplete. She spoke to The Associated Press. She says she believes prosecutors wanted to give police “a slap on the wrist.” She is the third grand juror to speak anonymously about the proceedings in September that led to no charges being filed in Taylor’s killing. Taylor was shot to death in March during a narcotics raid in Louisville. The grand juror says she believes the officers should have faced charges. She said she came forward because she wanted Taylor’s family to know she didn’t support the findings.