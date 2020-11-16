9-year-old killed in Ida County crash

WASHTA, Iowa (KTIV) -- A 9-year-old was killed during a crash south of Washta, Iowa.

The Iowa State Patrol says the crash occurred at about 6:25 p.m. on Nov. 15 and was located south of the Iowa Highway 35 and State Avenue intersection.

According to the crash report, a sedan was traveling southbound on IA-31 when the driver, 33-year-old Ethan Juelfs, swerved to avoid a deer and lost control of the vehicle.

The vehicle then reportedly went off the roadway, overturned, went airborne into a ravine and struck a tree.

The patrol's report says 9-year-old Hayden Juelfs died as a result of the crash. He was wearing a seatbelt during the crash.

Hayden was from Correctionville, Iowa and was an elementary student in the River Valley Community School District.

"Our condolences and thoughts go out to the family and friends of Hayden. In talking with his teacher, Tonya Carstens, Hayden was the sweetest boy, he was kind and a friend to everyone, she never heard him complain about anything and she fondly reflects how he was the last one out the door to the bus. Hayden will be missed and also remembered with great affection," said Superintendent Kenneth Slater in a letter to parents.

The district says it is offering counseling for students and staff on Nov. 17 for those looking for support or someone to talk to about the incident.

The ISP says the crash remains under investigation.