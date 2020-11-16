A quick dip to our temps before warmer weather moves back in

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It was yet another day of lots of sunshine but quite a bit of wind as well, much like what we saw on Sunday as highs made it into the 50s.

Tonight will stay quiet with lows mostly in the low 20s.

Temperatures are going to be a touch cooler on Tuesday with highs mainly in the upper 40s but we’ll still have a mostly sunny sky.

The wind will get a little gusty again by Wednesday but temperatures will start to warm very nicely for us as highs will be around the 60-degree mark.

How long will this newfound warmth stick around?

I'll have more in your forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.