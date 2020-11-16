All protest charges dropped against Kentucky lawmaker

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — All charges have been dropped against Kentucky Rep. Attica Scott and others arrested during a protest against the decision not to indict the police officers who fatally shot Breonna Taylor. Scott tweeted a picture of court documents Monday afternoon with a message announcing that every felony and misdemeanor charge had been dismissed. Louisville Metro Police encountered more than a dozen protesters Sept. 24 shortly before the city’s 9 p.m. curfew during the protests for Taylor. Scott and others were arrested as they were walking to a church that was providing refuge to protesters after curfew. A felony rioting charges was dismissed Oct. 6.