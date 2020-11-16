As schools reopen in Africa, relief is matched by anxiety

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — As schools reopen in some African countries after months of lockdown, relief is matched by anxiety over everything from how to raise tuition fees amid the financial strain wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic to how to protect students in crowded classrooms. Although the pandemic has disrupted education around the world, the crisis is more acute in Africa, where up to 80% of students don’t have access to the internet and distance learning is out of reach for many. Sub-Saharan Africa already had the highest rates of children out of school anywhere in the world.