Baltimore mayor vetoes renaming Christopher Columbus obelisk

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore’s mayor has vetoed a bill that would have rededicated a Christopher Columbus monument to victims of police violence. The Baltimore Sun says Democratic Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young shared concerns with the city’s police commissioner that the two-story-tall obelisk is too close to a separate monument honoring fallen officers. The proposal came as communities and institutions in Maryland and around the world face calls to address racist legacies and as many called for the removal of monuments considered to be symbols of inequality. Young wrote in a letter to the city council president that both monuments were important and should be places “free of disruption and divisiveness.”