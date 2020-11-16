Buena Vista University continuing COVID-19 mitigation efforts

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KTIV) -- As the pandemic continues, colleges and universities across Iowa are making changes to their COVID-19 protective measures.

"Following the science works," said Dr. Brian Lenzmeier, BVU's president

As COVID-19 cases rise across Iowa, officials at Buena Vista University in Storm Lake also continue to take mitigation efforts.

At the university, masks are required in all buildings on campus and social distancing is enforced in all classrooms. And after each class session, those classrooms are sanitized.

Lenzmeier brings a unique perspective when it comes to keeping his students and staff safe, he's a virologist, having earned a doctorate in biochemistry from Colorado State University. He says his background in epidemiology has helped when it comes to making tough decisions about the campus.

"We knew based on historical patterns with things like influenza that now would be the time when we'd see uptick and that is indeed happening. So, having that background, being able to analyze the CDC data quickly, work with Iowa Department of Health it's been really handy," said Lenzmeier.

Lenzmeier adds he's happy students are following guidelines while on campus.

"To see them recognize that they're sacrificing for the community for the most vulnerable among us and so that that makes me very happy I have been very pleased with how well students have done," said Lenzmeier.

Lenzmeier adds they will continue to follow CDC guidelines and make changes as more information becomes available going into the spring semester.