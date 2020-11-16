Dordt kicker Zachman named GPAC Special Teams Player of the Week

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (Courtesy GPAC) -- Brett Zachman of Dordt University is this week’s GPAC/Hauff Mid-America Sports Special Teams Player-of-the-Week.

Zachman, a sophomore, from Leesburg, Florida, was a perfect 6-for-6 on point after tries and converted a 29-yard field goal in Dordt's 65-0 win over Hastings. He hasn’t missed a field goal yet this year, going 9-for-9 and has converted at least one field goal in each of Dordt's last six games.

Dordt will travel to Briar Cliff on Saturday, November 21. Kickoff will be at 1:00 pm.