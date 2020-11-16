Dutch prosecutors: Saudi embassy shooting had terror motive

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch prosecutors say that the shooting last week at the Saudi Arabian embassy building in The Hague was carried out with “terrorist” motive. A 40-year-old suspect arrested on the day the embassy was sprayed with gunfire appeared Monday before an investigating magistrate. He was ordered held for a further 14 days as investigations continue. Nobody was injured in the early morning shooting last Thursday that left the white façade and several windows of the embassy riddled with bullet holes. Prosecutors say in a statement that the man, whose identity was not released, is suspected of crimes “with a terrorist motive” including attempted murder or manslaughter of an embassy guard and “violence toward the building of an internationally protected person.”